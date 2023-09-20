Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 12,497 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

