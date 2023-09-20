Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.