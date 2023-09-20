Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 670 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.