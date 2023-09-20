Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 14,609 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.