Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.5% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

NYSE LHX opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.14 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

