Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 611 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

