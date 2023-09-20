Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 659 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

