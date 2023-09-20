Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $12 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,212 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

