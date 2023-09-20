1,236 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 106,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day moving average is $190.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

