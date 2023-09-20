Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

