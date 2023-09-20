Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

ADBE opened at $541.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.57.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,353 shares of company stock worth $20,858,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.