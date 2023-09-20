Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $204,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $860,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,845,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,934,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.