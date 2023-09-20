Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

