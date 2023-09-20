1,856 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

