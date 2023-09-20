Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

