Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 361,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.