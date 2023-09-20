Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.31

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 2875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Spirent Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.