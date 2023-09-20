Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 469,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 85,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

