Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys 27,582 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. 8,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,786. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.