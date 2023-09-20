RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,662. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.