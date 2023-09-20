RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.83. The company had a trading volume of 217,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,088. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.