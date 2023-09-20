Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.32 and a 200 day moving average of $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.