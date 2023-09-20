NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 661 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

