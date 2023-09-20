RDA Financial Network Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

