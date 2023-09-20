Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.28. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

