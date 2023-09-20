Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of A opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.