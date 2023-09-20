Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,792 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SO opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

