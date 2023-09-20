Aprio Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 47,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

