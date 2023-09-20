Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 37,390 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

