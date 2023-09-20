Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,582 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $142,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

