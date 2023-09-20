A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 47,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.6 %

DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

