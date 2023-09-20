Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 149 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average of $221.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

