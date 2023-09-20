Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 4,131 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.