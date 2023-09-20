Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 61,102 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.