Keel Point LLC Has $397,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 15,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 53.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 215,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NKE opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

