Keel Point LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $120,708,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

NOC stock opened at $435.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $416.71 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.