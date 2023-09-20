Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CSCO opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

