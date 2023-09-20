Norwood Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13,721.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
