Norwood Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwood Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13,721.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.