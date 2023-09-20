Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Get Fortis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortis

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 47,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fortis by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 277,074 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fortis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,174,000 after buying an additional 91,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Fortis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 373,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.