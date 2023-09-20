Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Cut by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

