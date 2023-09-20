Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,801 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 33,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 114,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 61,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

