Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 100,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

