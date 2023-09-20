Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 454.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,184. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.77.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

