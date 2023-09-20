TCP Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.54. 145,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $391.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,267 shares of company stock worth $164,793,283 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

