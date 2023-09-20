TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,176 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.97. 551,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,593. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

