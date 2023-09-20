TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 52,405 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,258,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 110,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,400. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.