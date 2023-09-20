Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.46 million for the quarter.
