Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:HLAN traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.47. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

