QP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

VIST opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

