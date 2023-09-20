Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

